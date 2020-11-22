Howard "Howie" Wurst

November 17, 2020

Howard "Howie" Wurst 87, Milford, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Seward. Served in US Army, farmed, worked at car dealerships, breed, raised show dogs, and was active in several kennel clubs. Member, Milford United Methodist Church, Kiwanis Club, American Legion, Seward Co. Historical Society. Co-founded Milford's FoodNet, other community projects.

Survivors: children, spouses, Wendy Dale, Van (Pam) Wurst, and Lance (Paula) Wurst; grandchildren Brent (Angel) Dale, Rhett (Mary) Wurst, Kasey Wurst, Sarah (Nathan) Holst, and JoAnna Wurst; great-grandchildren Paul Dale, Henry, Mae, and Eliza Wurst, and Sage Holst. Preceded in death by his wife, Marvene, sisters, Lela Grimes, Doris Heller, Edith Gloystein, Carol (Friedli) Stauffer, son-in-law Arthur Dale.

Memorial services for Howard will be set at a later date. Burial with military honors will be at Salem Cemetery, Seward County. Lauber Funeral and Cremation Services, Milford. lauberfh.com.