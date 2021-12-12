Howard Earl Yanish

December 12, 1935 - October 29, 2021

Howard Earl Yanish, 85, passed away from a heart attack on Oct. 29, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Born on 12/12/1935 in Yosemite Valley, Calif. Howard had a life of service and saved many lives. In 1955, Howard enlisted into the US Navy Seabees as a Diesel Mechanic. In 1959, he began his career for the National Park Service by working in Yosemite National Park as a Forestry Worker and later Law Enforcement Park Ranger.

On May 14, 1971, Howard married Marcia Cunningham in Yosemite where two daughters were later born. In 1974, they transferred to Delaware Water Gap NRA, Pennsylvania. In 1976, he transferred to Kalaloch in Olympic National Park, Washington, and later to the Hoh Ranger Station. In 1984, he was promoted to West District Ranger of Olympic National Park and his family moved to Forks, Washington. After his 38-year career with the National Park Service, he worked five summers as an Engine Foreman for the Department of Natural Resources.

While in Forks, Howard volunteered on the Ambulance Corps, taught Advanced First Aid, was a Red Cross Representative for the West End, Ham Radio operator and radio installer for the hospital and city hall, volunteer fireman for Clallam County Fire Department in Forks and Beaver, member of the Forks Lions Club and led logging tours for the Chamber of Commerce for 10 years.

Howard was preceded in death by his father, Walter Howard Yanish, mother, Evelyn Cora McCoy, Robert Ringrose (brother), and Nancy Yanish Davies (sister). He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marcia Ann Yanish, two daughters, Jeanean (Jere) Yanish Jones, Shelley Yanish Paul, five grandchildren, Brigitte, Drew, Jessica Paul, Min Jung & Tae-eun Kwak.

Donations can be made in Howard's memory to the Forks Timber Museum, PO Box 873, Forks, WA 98331.