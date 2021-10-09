Hugo Louis Westphal, Jr.

February 12, 1929 - October 5, 2021

Hugo Louis Westphal, Jr. was born February 12, 1929 in Gerlane, Kansas to Hugo L. Westphal Sr. and Margaret F. Iford Westphal, and was the oldest of six children. He passed away October 5, 2021 in Syracuse, NE at the age of 92 years, 7 months, 23 days.

Hugo is preceded in death by his parents Hugo and Margaret Westphal, his brother Kenneth Westphal, his brother Ronald Westphal, son Hugo L Westphal III and grandson Tristan Westphal. He is survived by his wife Kathleen; son Matthew (Karla), Lawrence, KS; son Steve (Michelle) of Lawrence, KS; daughter-in-law Annie Westphal; brother Dr. Dan Westphal (Lynete) of Boca Raton, FL; brother Carl Westphal of Seabeck, WA; sister Nancy Schukman (Dr. Jay) of Richmond, VA; step-daughters Shelley (Dale) Wagner, Cindy (CJ) Freeman and Deb (Wes) Connaway; grandchildren Schuyler Westphal and Chanelle Ludwig; great-grandchildren Quinton, Nevada, Aurora and Athena; six step-grandchildren, one step-great-grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

A service will be held at St. Mark's Methodist Church in Lincoln, NE on Tuesday, October 12 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel. The service will be livestreamed on the Fusselman Facebook page. Internment will be in Isabel, KS at a later time. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com