Hulda Scheiding

Hulda (Vorderstrasse) Scheiding

Blue Hill, August 22, 1924 - February 21, 2021


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Feb. 28, 2021.
To Sandy and Debbie, My sympathy to you both on the loss of your Mother. Since we were neighbors in BH, I remember fondly all the play times we shared as kids and of course, the kindness of your Mom, Dad and even your Grandpa, who lived at your home, too. Your Mom was quiet but her smile and friendliness to my family was always appreciated and remembered. My brother, Ron and I send our deepest sympathy. Shione (Grose) Walker
Shione Walker
March 1, 2021
