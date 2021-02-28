To Sandy and Debbie, My sympathy to you both on the loss of your Mother. Since we were neighbors in BH, I remember fondly all the play times we shared as kids and of course, the kindness of your Mom, Dad and even your Grandpa, who lived at your home, too. Your Mom was quiet but her smile and friendliness to my family was always appreciated and remembered. My brother, Ron and I send our deepest sympathy. Shione (Grose) Walker

Shione Walker March 1, 2021