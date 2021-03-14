Menu
Idonna May Virus
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021

Idonna May (Lipker) Virus

April 23, 1938 – March 9, 2021

Idonna was a God-loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was devoted to her family who filled her home with love and laughter. She transitioned into eternal life on March 9th, 2021 at the age of 82. She was born and raised on a farm North of Deshler, NE (Kiowa) to Lorenz and Leona (Bohling) Lipker. She attended Deshler High School where she met her high school sweetheart, Leroy. They married on August 25, 1957 and proudly raised three children, Tammie, Russell and Michelle.

Living true to her word - telling her children and grandchildren "treat everyone with kindness" will always be remembered. Her passion was helping others by being an active member in her church and as a Teammates Mentor. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. In her free time she enjoyed a daily walk, a good round of golf, activities with friends and traveling with Leroy.

Idonna is survived by her loving husband, Leroy; Children: Tammie Holley, Russell and Joyce Virus, Michelle and Scott Halley. Grandchildren: Alex and Kinna Holley, Chris and Olivia (Holley) Gold, Maxwell and Jacob Virus, Anjelina, Alyssa and Aiden Halley. Great Granddaughter: Coral Holley. Brother and sister-in-law, Dwain and Carol Lipker; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Eugene and Janelle Virus and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law Jim Holley, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Floyd and Irene Virus and Edward and Elaine Virus.

Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2:00 P.M., at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road, Lincoln, NE 68516. Masks are required. Condolences to: Yankee Hill Village, c/o Leroy Virus, 8401 South 33rd, Lincoln, NE 68516. Family requests no flowers. Donations will be gifted to Sheridan Lutheran Foundation, Tabitha Hospice, and Yankee Hill Village.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Sheridan Lutheran Church
6955 Old Cheney Road, Lincoln, NE
I miss you very much grandma
Aiden halley
Family
January 11, 2022
Russ and Joyce we are sorry to hear of your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Donn and Denise Steinbach
March 25, 2021
LeRoy, we are so sorry for your loss.
Chris & Mary Simonsen
March 15, 2021
My prayers are with LeRoy & family of this lovely woman & good neighbor all those years at Woodland Hills. God's Blessings.
Margie Melton
March 14, 2021
May all your wonderful memories keep her close to your heart always. I too have great memories of all our neighbors on Elba.
Diane White McCall
March 14, 2021
Russ, so sorry to hear of your Mom's passing.
Randy and Corine Stucker
March 14, 2021
