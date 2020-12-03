Ima A. Nichols

Ima A. Nichols 90, of Friend, widow of Norman E. died Tuesday, 12/1/20 in Geneva. Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Norman L. and Susie Nichols, Michael A. and Deb Nichols, all of Exeter, James R. Nichols, Friend, daughter and son-in-law, Lorri A. and Randy Filip, Crete, 12 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, brother, Robert Sutton, Omaha, sisters-in-law, Connie Sutton, Friend, Karen Nichols, Crescent City, CA, Peggy Watts, of Kansas. Ima was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Norman in 2010, great-granddaughter, Michelle Nichols, brothers, Jim, Jack and Richard Sutton, sisters-in-law, Beverly, Fern and Margaret Sutton. Graveside services: 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, Andrew Cemetery, Friend. Memorials directed in care of the family. Cremation, no visitation. The family invites the public to the service at the cemetery but ask that you please wear a mask.