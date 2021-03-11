Menu
Ina May Rouse
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Ina May Rouse

May 20, 1927 - March 9, 2021

Ina May Rouse passed away peacefully in Lincoln, NE on March 9, 2021 with her daughter by her side. Ina May was born on a farm in Humboldt, NE on May 20, 1927. She spent the majority of her adult life in Lincoln NE where she worked for the US Dept of Agriculture. Upon retirement she began many years of service volunteering to further the cause of women's issues. She was a lobbyist for the Nebraska Commission on Status of Women and was the local chapter president for the Older Women's League. She traveled frequently to Washington D.C. in her role on the O.W.L. national board of directors.

She received several awards for her service from organizations such as the YWCA, Planned Parenthood, Commission on the Status of Women. In recognition of her service to the community the mayor's office of City of Lincoln declared May 20, 2017 as Ina May Rouse Day. Ina May was a long-time member of the congregation at First Plymouth Presbyterian church where she had served on their Women's Board and enjoyed attending services there for many years. In addition to her volunteer work she enjoyed knitting, sewing, flower gardening, and travelling extensively with Alan.

Ina May was preceded in death by her parents Jesse and Gladys Phillips and her husband of fifty years S. Alan Rouse. She is survived by her sister Shirley Lucke of Lincoln NE, daughter Vicki Rollf and her husband Michael of Overland Park, KS, granddaughter Alicia Beal and great- grandchildren Kayla and Jay of Overland Park, KS, step-family from Omaha, NE: daughter Carol Rose, grandson Tomm Roland and his wife Lesley, and great-grandchildren Zachary and Amber.

Services will be held on Friday March 12 at 2:00 pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St, Lincoln, NE 68512. The service will be livestreamed. Private family graveside. Memorials to donor's choice. lincolnfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Service
2:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ina May was my second cousin. My father always spoke so very highly of her. Although we did not know each other that well, whst communications we did have always blessed me and I loved her frankness, warmth, and candor. I shall miss her.
Richard A Kinsey
Family
August 30, 2021
I worked for the USDA in Lincoln 1961-1966. Ina May was my immediate superior.
Earl Flittner
March 13, 2021
I served with Ina on the Nebraska Commission on the Status of Women. She was a lovely, intelligent and very classy lady. She was a valuable volunteer for the community and the state.
Dorothy C. Anderson
March 12, 2021
Ina May Rouse was a wonderful woman. She did outstanding work on behalf of women across the state. She was involved with the Commission on the Status of Women. She did everything she could - & then she died in peace.
Virginia ( Ginny) Wright
March 11, 2021
