Inez Davila

Inez Davila

January 22, 1935 - December 1, 2021

Inez Davila, age 86, beloved wife for 63 years to John Davila, passed away on Wednesday, 1 December 2021. Inez was born 22 January 1935 to Francisca and Eulojio Ortiz.

Inez is survived by her children, Marcus (Mari-Jeanne) Davila, Kimberly Davila, Gregory (Ginger) Davila, Annette (Kaveh) Shamloo, Kelly Jo Davila; grandchildren, Chaney, Nicholas, Tatiana, Ashton, Wesley, Hannah, Dmitri, Devin, Alec, Sierra, Michael, Eric; and great-grandchild, Aurelia; many nieces and nephews in Mexico City, cousins, and dear friends.

Our thoughts are unified in the knowledge that Mom and Dad are together now and that their time apart was short because there is no other way for two people to be who loved each other as they did. Because of you Mom, our way through life has been less marked by faults, and with exceptional foreknowledge you kept us on the right path. Words are insufficient to express how fortunate we have been to have you Mom. We know your love is with us and beyond the time we are together again. Love you Mom more than even God knows.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 12, 2021.
Now your mother and Aunt Darlene can talk in heaven.
Cindy Ortiz
January 3, 2022
