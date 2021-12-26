Menu
Iona Belle Malone
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper & Sons Inc
10851 N 148Th St
Waverly, NE

Iona Belle Malone

October 28, 1930 - December 20, 2021

Iona Belle Malone, 91, of Omaha, passed away December 20, 2021. Born October 28, 1930, in Lynch, NE to Guy and Eletta (Mills) Norwood. Iona received her teaching certificate and taught in a one room country school for three years. She was united in marriage to William Malone on June 20, 1951. This union was blessed with 42 years and five children. Iona worked in ceramic shops for 10 years before opening her own shop which she ran for 20 years. Prior to her retirement she had her own home daycare. She loved children and enjoyed visiting with their parents. She was den mother for scouts. Her hobbies included sewing, art projects, scrapbooking, puzzles and bird watching. Iona was a member of First United Methodist Church of Waverly and the VFW Auxiliary.

Family members include her sons Alan (Elaine), Ridgefield, WA, Bruce (Laura), Kalama, WA, and Kevin (Kathi), Waverly; daughters Cheryl (David) Bettis, Omaha, and Marcia (Tom) Fiala, Greenwood; 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; brother Carman Norwood, Lincoln; sisters-in-law, Joan Norwood, Kip Malone; brother-in-law Louis Stephenson. Iona was preceded in death by her parents, husband William, grandchild Stacy Bettis; brothers Wallace (Virginia) Norwood, LaVere (Lee) Norwood, Urelle Norwood and sister Ina Marie (Harold) Andersen; sisters-in-law Virginia Norwood, Helen (Clyde) Norris, Marion (Collins) Whyman, Gwennie Stephenson, Fritzi (Harold) Kurtzer and Janet Malone; brothers-in-law Max (Maxine) Malone, James (Ava Nelle) Malone and Bud Malone.

Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. Tuesday (12-28-21) Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 N. 148th Waverly. Interment in Rosehill Cemetery, Waverly. Memorials to be determined by the family at a later date. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Roper & Sons Inc
10851 N 148Th St, Waverly, NE
Roper & Sons Inc
Sorry for your loss...Iona was such a sweet sweet lady...Enjoyed visiting with her when I would see her....She is at peace now...God be with you at this difficult time and those memories you have of her nobody can take away from you..
Nancy Elliott
Friend
December 27, 2021
