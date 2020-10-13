Iona N. Lostroh Willman

January 25, 1925 - October 11, 2020

Iona N. Lostroh Willman was born on January 25, 1925 to Fred and Edna Lostroh. Iona was a lifelong resident of Malcolm, NE. Graduate of Malcolm High School, Iona attended Lincoln School of Commerce and worked in the business office of Ben Simons, Lincoln. Iona married Leonard C. Willman in May 1948. She faithfully attended Malcolm United Methodist Church for over 70 years and taught Sunday school. She loved her church and her family there. Iona was always happy to babysit her 5 grandchildren. She was an avid bowler, enjoyed sewing for herself and others, feeding the birds and doing the daily crossword puzzle. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Leonard; sisters: Hilda Klug and Alice Dietrich and an infant brother. Survived by Karen & Bill Sterns, David & Beverly Willman; sister-in-law Eunice Williamson of Egg Harbor Township, NJ; grandchildren: Stephanie & Steven Nelson; Calvin & Jodi Sterns; Robert & Amy Willman; Michelle Willman; Megan Willman; 7 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln. Private Family Graveside Service. lincolnfh.com. Memorials to Malcolm Volunteer Fire Department or Malcolm United Methodist Church.