Irene J. Chermok

October 4, 2020

Irene J. Chermok, 82, widow of Jim, died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at her residence after a valiant battle with breast cancer. Private family Funeral Mass. Viewing with no family present Wednesday, October 7, 1-8 PM Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Parish Rosary Wednesday, October 7, 7 PM Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Additional viewing Thursday, October 8 Noon-4 PM Chermok Funeral Home. Burial Friday, October 9 Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials in care of the Family. www.chermokfuneralhome.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 6, 2020.
