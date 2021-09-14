Irene Schwaninger

April 15, 2020

Irene Schwaninger passed away April 15, 2020, at the age of 93. Due to COVID-19 directed health measures at the time, her family could only have a small, private funeral for her. This coming Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, we will have a much larger Celebration of Life for her at 1 p.m. in the Sanctuary at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Pastor Wayne Alloway will lead the celebration. A reception will follow in the Family Life Center. If Irene has touched your life like she has so many others, her family hopes to see you there! We are comforted knowing that she was a devout Christian and is now with her savior Jesus Christ and having a joyful reunion in heaven with her husband, sisters, parents, grandparents and other loved ones who passed on before her. And now, we have an opportunity to celebrate her life in a much bigger way than we could at her funeral. Use the south parking lot and south entrance at St. Mark's. Although we had hoped COVID-19 would be a thing of the past by now, the recent resurgence of cases requires wearing a mask to protect everyone's health. Lincoln and Lancaster County have a mask mandate in place for all indoor events. We hope to see you there!