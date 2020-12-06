Irma J. Alcorn

June 28, 1931 - November 29, 2020

Irma J. Alcorn, 89, Lincoln, widow of Dewaine Alcorn, died 11/29/20. She was born 6/28/31 in Ravenna, NE, to Fred and Christine (Holub) Novy. Irma taught band, vocal and piano, instilling the love of music to many. Member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, past member of Nebraska, Lincoln and National Music Teacher Assns., Faculty Women's Club. She dearly loved her bridge friends. She is survived by daughters, Lorie (James) Dennell, Omaha, Lynette Alcorn and Chris McCubbin, Austin, TX; grandchildren, Molly Dennell, Amanda(Jason) Hoesing, Kady, Jamie and Sean Dennell; 2 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Bonnie Novy, Grand Island. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Lyman Novy. Online memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, hosted by Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church (Lincoln). See the church's Facebook group page for service information. Memorials may be given to the church at 8300 E. Pointe Rd., Lincoln 68506. Cremation, no visitation. Condolences online at roperandsons.com