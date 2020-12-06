Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Irma J. Alcorn

Irma J. Alcorn

June 28, 1931 - November 29, 2020

Irma J. Alcorn, 89, Lincoln, widow of Dewaine Alcorn, died 11/29/20. She was born 6/28/31 in Ravenna, NE, to Fred and Christine (Holub) Novy. Irma taught band, vocal and piano, instilling the love of music to many. Member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, past member of Nebraska, Lincoln and National Music Teacher Assns., Faculty Women's Club. She dearly loved her bridge friends. She is survived by daughters, Lorie (James) Dennell, Omaha, Lynette Alcorn and Chris McCubbin, Austin, TX; grandchildren, Molly Dennell, Amanda(Jason) Hoesing, Kady, Jamie and Sean Dennell; 2 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Bonnie Novy, Grand Island. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Lyman Novy. Online memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, hosted by Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church (Lincoln). See the church's Facebook group page for service information. Memorials may be given to the church at 8300 E. Pointe Rd., Lincoln 68506. Cremation, no visitation. Condolences online at roperandsons.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church
, Lincoln, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.