Isabell Lois Ringland

August 22, 1925 - June 11, 2021

Isabell Lois Ringland, age 95, of Bennet, Nebraska passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021. Isabell was born August 22, 1925 to Neil and Rose Foreman.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years, Wendell M Ringland; parents and brothers, Leonard, Donald and Earl Foreman. Isabell is survived by, son, Leonard (Carol); daughter, Donna Eicher (Warren); grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

A visitation for Isabell will be held Tuesday, June 15, from 5 to 7:30 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St., Lincoln. A private burial will occur Wednesday, June 16, at 10 AM at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 6700 S 14TH ST, Lincoln. Serving as pallbearers are Curtis Fox, Scott Jensen, Jeff Lindquist, Luke Lindquist, Ron Ringland and Scott Ringland. Memorials to the family for later designations.