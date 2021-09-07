Ivan Leroy Vagts

March 27, 1934 – September 1, 2021

Ivan Leroy Vagts, 87, of Denton, passed away Wednesday, September 1st, 2021. Born March 27th, 1934, to Henry and Clara Vagts, in Seward, NE, Ivan graduated from Pleasant Dale High School and completed his education at SCC, Milford, in Diesel Mechanics. He married LaVina Kraus in 1955.

He is survived by his wife and four children: Cindi (Darryl) Hunter, Kathy (James) Hitch; Daryl Vagts; and Dale (Sue) Vagts; 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother Art Vagts, sister Leola Duffy, brother-in-law Don Shallenberg, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. And special friends, Leland Sullivan and Jerry Fleck. Ivan is preceded in death by his parents, his sister MaryAnn Shallenberg, brother-in-law Bill Duffy, sister-in-law Joyce Vagts, and great-granddaughter Skylar Hunter.

Visitation noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at Butherus, Maser & Love funeral home, 4040 "A" St., Lincoln. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 11th, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Denton, NE. Visitation and rosary at 9:30; funeral at 11:00 am. Memorials to the family. Butherus, Maser & Love funeral home is assisting the family. Condolences at bmlfh.com.