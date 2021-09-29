Jack G. Brawner

September 21, 2021

Jack G. Brawner, 91 of Nebraska City died Sept. 21, 2021 at The Ambassador in Nebraska City. Survived by son, Philip Brawner; son-in-law, Ted Johnson; nieces, Cappra and Diedre and families.

Visitations 1 to 8 P.M. Thursday with the family greeting friends 5 to 7 P.M. Funeral service 10:30 A.M. Oct. 1, at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City, burial in Wyuka Cemetery. Memorial fund to First United Methodist Church or Peru State College Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at marshallfuneral.com.