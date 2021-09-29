Menu
Jack G. Brawner
FUNERAL HOME
Marshall Funeral Chapels
1109 1St Corso
Nebraska City, NE

Jack G. Brawner

September 21, 2021

Jack G. Brawner, 91 of Nebraska City died Sept. 21, 2021 at The Ambassador in Nebraska City. Survived by son, Philip Brawner; son-in-law, Ted Johnson; nieces, Cappra and Diedre and families.

Visitations 1 to 8 P.M. Thursday with the family greeting friends 5 to 7 P.M. Funeral service 10:30 A.M. Oct. 1, at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City, burial in Wyuka Cemetery. Memorial fund to First United Methodist Church or Peru State College Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at marshallfuneral.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Marshall Funeral Chapels
1109 1St Corso, Nebraska City, NE
Oct
1
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Marshall Funeral Chapels
1109 1St Corso, Nebraska City, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
