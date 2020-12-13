Jack Lee Fields

February 3, 1933 - December 8, 2020

Jack Lee Fields, age 87, of Lincoln, passed away, Tuesday, Dec. 8. Jack died from complications due to COVID-19. He was born Feb 3, 1933, to Forrest and May Fields. Jack loved spending time with his family, Husker football, creating leather art paintings, other art projects, woodwork, travelling and landscaping his yard. He earned a bachelor of arts from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He retired after a long career at Xerox and then worked for A.B. Dick.

Jack is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Nancy Fields, who died in February 2020. Jack is survived by his loving children, Jodie Fawl and Andy Fields, both of Lincoln; grandchildren, Mike (Denise) Fields, Tim (Heather) Fields, Kelsey Fawl, Megan Fields, Eric Fawl, Aly Fields; great-grandchildren, Lexie Fields, Noah Fields, Anna Fields; sister-in-law, Mary Jo Dice.

His graveside service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16 at Lincoln Memorial Park, 6700 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512. Meet at Gate 2 at 1:45 pm. Social distancing and face masks required. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com