Jack Arthur Herbert

May 21, 1930 - December 25, 2021

Jack Arthur Herbert was born on a farm near Ellis Kansas during the great depression, to Arthur and Bonnie (Upshaw) Herbert. By age eight Jack was tasked with bringing the cattle into the barn each night and he started plowing fields almost before he could reach the tractor pedal. Young Jack enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and trapping. Riding his beloved horse Dixie to a one room school led him down a path of lifelong learning. Jack played many sports throughout his life, and he earned multiple letters playing high school football, track and baseball.

As soon as Jack graduated from Ellis High, he pointed his car north and took a construction job with Strauss Brothers in Arapahoe, Nebraska. His farm-bred work ethic caught the eye of his boss, who left him in charge of closing the construction project. Jack then moved to Lincoln and at age 18, founded his own drywall business. In 1952 he decided he wanted to build homes and invited his brother Glen to join him. Jack and Glen started out building two small, all stone, oak floored homes and continued building until 1978. Herbert Brothers built more than 1200 homes in east and northeast Lincoln in areas that they developed in Park Valley Heights, Parkview, Skyline Terrace (where they donated land that became Herbert Park), and Indian Hills.

Jack's lively curiosity and sense of adventure pulled him headlong into a wonderful life. Jack met Marie Kroening at the Pla-Mor Ballroom, and their love blossomed into a sixty-eight year marriage characterized by respect and affection that has served as an inspiration to their children and grandchildren. Jack loved to travel, and he and Marie traveled extensively in the U.S. and to many other countries, and headed south to Arizona each winter. Jack loved exploring different parts of the country and took his family on three week vacations each summer. In 1966 he loaded four extra tires on top of the station wagon, stuffed in luggage, his wife, three daughters, and one guitar (thanks, Dad!) and headed for Alaska.

Friendships of a lifetime began with the "57th Street Gang" where the young family got together with neighbors for an after work tradition "Beer Time." Jack loved to golf with his buddies, and he was justifiably proud of his five holes in one. He began jogging way before there was such a thing as running shoes and continued exercising regularly into his final months. Jack served as President and on the Board of Directors of Hillcrest Country Club, President and Board member of East O Realty and member of the Board of Directors of the Rudge Foundation. Jack's legacy of love, adventure and entrepreneurship will live on in the spirit of his family.

Survivors are his wife Marie, daughter Pam (Randy) Barger, daughter Vicki (Jim) Cox, daughter Kay (Ken) Drwal, grandchildren Anna (Nicolas) Harms Goetschel, Fay Barger, Jackson Barger, Andrew (Beth Sachtjen) Cox, Lara (Troy) Cox McCaleb, Jake Drwal, Kevin Drwal, Ross Drwal, Joe Drwal, sister-in-law Inez Herbert, brother-in-law Jack Kroening, and two great granddaughters. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Glen, his sister Gene Hackerott and husband Vernon Hackerott, brother-in-law Maurice Kroening and wife Gerry Kroening, sister-in-law Lisa Kroening.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Reception following funeral at Hillcrest Country Club. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Special Olympics Nebraska, 9427 F St., Omaha, NE 68127 or People's City Mission, Lincoln. To leave an on-line condolence, go to www.bmlfh.com