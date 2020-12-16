Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jack William Lang
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Jack William Lang

December 14, 2020

Jack William Lang 95 of Lincoln, NE passed away on December 14, 2020. Rosary will be: Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 7:00pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1940 South 77th Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, December 18, 2020 at 11:00am at the church. Memorials, in lieu of flowers to Women's Care Center, Saint Gianna's and Catholic Social Services. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1940 South 77th Street, NE
Dec
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1940 South 77th Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Our sincere sympathy. Always enjoyed being around Jack.. He made business meetings more enjoyable..
Rex&Carol Snyder
December 20, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Jack´s passing. He was my father, Bill Lang´s beloved nephew. What a wonderful memory I have of being with him and the Lang family 14 years ago. Jack had my dad´s twinkling eyes. Bless him and all of you.
Lynda Lang Fitzgerald
December 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Gabriel Bujanda
Coworker
December 16, 2020
Gabriel Bujanda
December 16, 2020
Gabriel Bujanda
December 16, 2020
Steve, Jean, Isabella and the entire Lang family. Jack was one in a million. He gave 100% in what he did, both with work and family. His legacy will live on forever. You must be so proud of the man, husband, father and grandfather he was. May God bless Shirley and her family during this difficult time. May he Rest In Peace.
Shelly Adcox
December 16, 2020
Jack was a wonderful neighbor and friend to my parents and siblings. I will always remember sitting on the front porch on any holiday and watching Jack make numerous trips to the grocery store, on foot, buying the ingredients to make wonderful meals for family and friends. More guests showing up? No problem. Jack would be off again with a huge smile on his face and always time to stop by a neighbor for a word or story. He was a wonderful man with a deep love for family. He will be missed. Rest In Peace Jack.
Chuck and Linds Lakin
December 16, 2020
Becky and I offer our sincerest sympathy to you. Jack was always kind, friendly, and gracious when we were around him. Love, prayers, and concern from the Rock's.
LeRoy Rock
December 16, 2020
Steve, prayers to you & your family. Jack was a pillar of our office for decades. He had a smile for every coworker & every customer. It was an honor for Ed to share the many years playing that game of golf with him. Blessings to all his families & know he is at rest with Him. Pam & Ed
Pamela Trehearn
December 16, 2020
Thinking of you & your family during this difficult time.
Solomon & Ann Halim
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results