Jack was a wonderful neighbor and friend to my parents and siblings. I will always remember sitting on the front porch on any holiday and watching Jack make numerous trips to the grocery store, on foot, buying the ingredients to make wonderful meals for family and friends. More guests showing up? No problem. Jack would be off again with a huge smile on his face and always time to stop by a neighbor for a word or story. He was a wonderful man with a deep love for family. He will be missed. Rest In Peace Jack.

Chuck and Linds Lakin December 16, 2020