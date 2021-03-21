My sincerest condolences on the loss of Mr Jack. I totally remember him as an awesome man. May the angels and his ever loving wife come to greet him and bring him home to paradise. May you all be given the strength to carry on! May Jack and Annas' souls rest in love.
Patty George Lizama
March 21, 2021
As neighbors, Jack and Anna welcomed us to Guam in 1970 and helped us get acclimated, and though we lost touch over the years, their hospitality isn't forgotten. We saw Anna at FHP regularly and remember them both with fondness.