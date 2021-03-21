Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jack E. Stettenbenz

Jack E. Stettenbenz

Tecumseh, October 3, 1937 - February 15, 2021


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Viewing
8:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Father Duenas Boys Chapel
Mangilao, Guam
Mar
20
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
San Vicente Church
Barrigada , Guam
Mar
20
Interment
Guam Memorial Park
Guam
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My sincerest condolences on the loss of Mr Jack. I totally remember him as an awesome man. May the angels and his ever loving wife come to greet him and bring him home to paradise. May you all be given the strength to carry on! May Jack and Annas' souls rest in love.
Patty George Lizama
March 21, 2021
As neighbors, Jack and Anna welcomed us to Guam in 1970 and helped us get acclimated, and though we lost touch over the years, their hospitality isn't forgotten. We saw Anna at FHP regularly and remember them both with fondness.
Gene Bruce
March 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results