Jack L. Truax

March 21, 2022

Jack L. Truax, 84, of Lincoln, passed away on March 21, 2022, in Lincoln. Cremation was chosen. A family-led celebration of life will take place from 2-4 P.M. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Wyuka Stables. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the family to be designated later. Please visit www.wyuka.com.