Jacklyn J. Smith

June 20, 2021

Former State Senator and Campbell, NE resident Jacklyn J. Smith, 86, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at her son's home in Bellevue, NE. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Westminster United Presbyterian Church, in Campbell. Burial will be at Campbell Presbyterian Cemetery in Campbell. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family. Private condolences may be sent at www.lbvfh.com.