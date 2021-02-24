Jackson "Jack" Owen Tast

November 16, 2006 - February 19, 2021

Jackson "Jack" Owen Tast, 14, of Lincoln, died on February 19, 2021. He was born November 16, 2006 to Richard, Jr. & Heidi (Widicker) Tast in Lincoln. Jack was an 8th grade student at Lux Middle School. Survived by his parents, Rick & Heidi Tast; sister, Emily Tast; grandparents, Susan McAdams-Tast, Richard Tast, Sr., Gary & Kathy Widicker; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Funeral Service will be 1:30 PM on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at the College View Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4801 Prescott Avenue, Lincoln 68506. Interment will be private in the College View Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. A vigil service will be at 6:30 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation. For those who cannot attend in person you may join us via livestream at https://www.facebook.com/203474083331/. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.