Jackson Owen "Jack" Tast
2006 - 2021
BORN
2006
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Jackson "Jack" Owen Tast

November 16, 2006 - February 19, 2021

Jackson "Jack" Owen Tast, 14, of Lincoln, died on February 19, 2021. He was born November 16, 2006 to Richard, Jr. & Heidi (Widicker) Tast in Lincoln. Jack was an 8th grade student at Lux Middle School. Survived by his parents, Rick & Heidi Tast; sister, Emily Tast; grandparents, Susan McAdams-Tast, Richard Tast, Sr., Gary & Kathy Widicker; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Funeral Service will be 1:30 PM on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at the College View Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4801 Prescott Avenue, Lincoln 68506. Interment will be private in the College View Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. A vigil service will be at 6:30 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation. For those who cannot attend in person you may join us via livestream at https://www.facebook.com/203474083331/. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Feb
26
Vigil
6:30p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Feb
28
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
College View Seventh Day Adventist Church
4801 Prescott Avenue, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
Hi Richard and Heidi Tast. Sorry this is late. It took me while to find this. I just wanted to say that Jack was one of my better friends I met outside my original social groups. He was always ready to tell me a joke whether it be at camp hanging out (Camp Cornhusker 2018) or in math class. I always loved hanging out with him especially we both had many similar atributes like the patriots, transformers, and NASA. It was very fun also to talk at camp outs. I am so sorry for what happened. My family and I will be praying.
Joshua Pierce
March 3, 2021
Boy Scout Troop 25
March 2, 2021
My deepest sympathy on your loss. I wish I could be there but will watch online.
Pat Tast
February 28, 2021
Preston is our grandson and he liked Jack so much. We just wanted you to know we are praying for you and all your family. Wishing you peace.
Monica Burklund
February 27, 2021
Suzi & family-oh honey I am so sorry for your loss- i know it's not much to say yet at a time like this it's all I know-love you.
Teri Milam
February 27, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss. We will your family in our prayers.
Tamara Paul and Eric Schmeling
February 26, 2021
Our deepest sympathies -- May God give you the comfort that you need.
Lloyd and Beverly Binder
February 26, 2021
We love you Jack! You´ll always be hanging out with Tezh in our hearts and in our minds for forever. Thank you for being his best friend!!
Krysta, Tezh, Jake and Josh
February 26, 2021
The Blacks (Elsie's family)
February 26, 2021
Thinking of you, wishing you hope in the midst of sorrow, comfort in the midst of pain.
Charlene A Binder
February 25, 2021
My heart is so heavy right now. May god wrap his arms around you during this difficult time. Your family is in my prayers.
Kristin
February 25, 2021
The Hawkins Family
February 25, 2021
The Gaver's
February 25, 2021
Ann, Brad, Jacob, and Alex
February 25, 2021
I'm just hearing the news, I used to be Jack's preschool teacher! My heart goes out to Rick and Heidi! I'm praying for you guys, may God be with you during this time!!
Mikaela Keller
February 25, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about your grandson Jack, Susan and Richard. Forever hold him deep in your hearts. I can't imagine the pain your in. GOD Bless you all . RIP JACK
Cindy Schluter/ Bechtolt
February 25, 2021
Tavin and Tonya Hegel
February 24, 2021
Jack, soar with the Angels... love you, Honey Grandma Suzi-
Susan McAdams-Tast
February 24, 2021
Rick, Heidi & Emily! We send our deepest sympathy on the passing of Jackson!! May God wrap his arms around you, comfort you in this time of need!! We pray in time you will be able to enjoy life again, but for now God will be by your side at all times to comfort you! With all our sadness to hear this, we will be thinking of you at this time. Sending our Love! Warren & Susie
Warren & Susie Goodbrod
February 24, 2021
"Hi Jack Tast's Family This is Maddox Vandrovec, I'm Very sorry for what happened I was one of Jack's best friends for many years and am so sad that he passed away. I know this is a hard time for all of us and your family. I will be praying for jack and your family and will always remember my best friend Jack Tast. This Is a Photo of me and my friend jack at school when we were in publications class together."
Maddox Vandrovec
February 24, 2021
Pioneer Gymnastics Academy
February 24, 2021
Our hearts are hurting for you and Heidi and all your family. You are in our prayers.
Mike and Marge Gaughan
February 24, 2021
Our hearts ache for your loss. Praying peace and comfort over your family.
Solomon & Ann Halim
February 24, 2021
