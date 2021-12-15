Jacquelin "Jacque" Niles-Abbott

January 31, 1985 - December 12, 2021

Jacquelin "Jacque" Niles-Abbott, 36, of Lincoln passed away December 12, 2021. Born January 31, 1985, in Superior, NE to Larry Niles and Shelli (Jordan) Jacque spent her early years and mid-teens in Red Cloud, NE.

Her family moved to Lincoln, then Waverly and she attended Waverly High School through her sophomore year. Jacque's parents moved to Omaha where she attended Millard High School, graduating in 2003. Following graduation, Jacque worked for Metro Credit Union and Pentagon Federal Credit Union.

On October 12, 2008, she gave birth to her daughter Olivia. In 2015 she met her husband Jed Abbott, and they were married on June 19, 2017. She had another daughter Sunshine, on May 17, 2016. Jacque was a stay-at-home mom after the birth of Sunshine.

Family members include her husband, Jedediah; daughters Olivia June Niles-Persinger and Sunshine Nicole Abbott, all of Lincoln; Parents Larry (Pauline) Niles, Omaha; sister Nichol Wright, Doniphan; brother Adam (Adrienne) Niles, Omaha; step-sisters Jodi (Joseph) Dowden, LaGrange, GA and Lacey (Andy) Vickery, Cornelius, NC; step-brother Jason (Erin) Parker; Pensacola, FL; numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her grandparents.

Memorial Service: 10 a.m. Saturday (12-18-21) Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel 4300 'O' Street. Memorials to Jacque's Family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com