Jacquelin J Schroder

May 1, 1935 - May 29, 2021

Jacquelin J Schroder was born, 5/1/1935 in Fairbury, Ne. to James & Geraldine (Butt) Soukup of Western, Ne. She passed away on 5/29/2021.

She is survived by husband Alfred, sons Bartt (Sue) of Dewitt, Ne, Brett (Debra), Hastings, Ne and Daughter Amy (Arlan) of Larned, Ks. Grandchildren: Jason (Katie), Janae, Ethan, Wyatt and Carson (Courtney). Great-Grandchildren: Noah, Maddie, Ben.

Services will be held on 6/2/2021 at 11:00 at Messiah Lutheran at 1800 S. 84th St. Lincoln, NE