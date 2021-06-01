Menu
Jacquelin J. Schroder
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021

Jacquelin J Schroder

May 1, 1935 - May 29, 2021

Jacquelin J Schroder was born, 5/1/1935 in Fairbury, Ne. to James & Geraldine (Butt) Soukup of Western, Ne. She passed away on 5/29/2021.

She is survived by husband Alfred, sons Bartt (Sue) of Dewitt, Ne, Brett (Debra), Hastings, Ne and Daughter Amy (Arlan) of Larned, Ks. Grandchildren: Jason (Katie), Janae, Ethan, Wyatt and Carson (Courtney). Great-Grandchildren: Noah, Maddie, Ben.

Services will be held on 6/2/2021 at 11:00 at Messiah Lutheran at 1800 S. 84th St. Lincoln, NE



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 1, 2021.
Jun
2
Service
11:00a.m.
Messiah Lutheran
1800 S. 84th St., Lincoln, NE
So sorry to hear of your loss. May you find peace in your memories.
Sheila Ayres Taylor
Family
June 4, 2021
Sorry to hear of Jackie's death . But we can rejoice that she is in Heaven with Jesus. I have lots of Walther League memories and also our get togethers once in a while. God bless you all .
Pat Reed
Friend
June 3, 2021
