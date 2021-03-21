Jackie was a wonderful, outgoing person and a very accomplished musician who shared the gift of music with many, many people throughout her life. She, along with her husband, Ben, lent her beautiful voice to the choir of Christ United Methodist Church for many years and also directed the choir at various times. She was also a singer and assistant director in the early years of the Lincoln Civic Choir (now Lincoln Choral Artists). Her voice and her cheery demeanor will always be a fond memory to all who knew her.

John Lee March 23, 2021