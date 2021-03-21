To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Leonard and Becky, I'm sorry for your loss. Jackie was really sweet.
I remember how she helped with Brandon and Brian. I enjoyed visiting with her at their ball games.
I am sure she is in that "heavenly place".
Peace
myrna stanard
March 25, 2021
Jackie was a wonderful, outgoing person and a very accomplished musician who shared the gift of music with many, many people throughout her life. She, along with her husband, Ben, lent her beautiful voice to the choir of Christ United Methodist Church for many years and also directed the choir at various times. She was also a singer and assistant director in the early years of the Lincoln Civic Choir (now Lincoln Choral Artists). Her voice and her cheery demeanor will always be a fond memory to all who knew her.