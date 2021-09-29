Menu
Jacqueline Sue Shewey
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
Jacqueline Sue Shewey

October 6, 1951 - September 25, 2021

Jacqueline Sue Shewey, age 69, of Cortland, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Jacqueline was born October 6, 1951 to Lambert and Dorothy Holden. Jackie is survived by her loving sons, Jason Husband, Landon (Leigh) Husband, Jon Husband; grandchildren, Samantha Hummer, Eryn Hummer, Landon Michael Husband, Jenna Husband and Faith Husband; great-grandson, Jaxson Rademacher; many other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512. A Celebration of Life will be 1:00 pm Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Cortland Community Center, W 5th St. Cortland NE 68331. Masks are required for visitation. Go to www.lincolnfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Oct
9
Service
1:00p.m.
Cortland Community Center
W 5th St., Cortland, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
