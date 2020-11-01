James A. Dormer

September 27, 1946 - October 30, 2020

James A. Dormer, born September 27, 1946, the last of nine children, drove his dream hot rod to heaven on October 30, 2020. Jim graduated in 1964 from Northeast High School, attended University of Nebraska and became a Marine. After 40 years, he retired from the city of Lincoln as fleet manager. He married Carol Eilts and blended their families on May 24, 1991. Survived by Carol (wife), and daughters: Shana (Jeff) Hayes, Geena (Kevin) Bloom, Ginger (Eric) Lanum and Grandchildren: Ashley, Austin, Ayden, Alec, Masen, Cheyanne, Harley, Shane, Shaylee, Madison, and Mariah. Great-Grandchildren: Bentley, Jaimeson, and Craitin. Also, by siblings: Victor Dormer, Bob Dormer, Esther Burback and Dorothy Hense. Proceeded in death by his parents: Henry and Esther Dormer and several siblings and in-laws. Memorial Service:10:00 am Wed, Nov. 4th at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R St. Condolences to www.lincolnccfh.com.