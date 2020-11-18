James "Jim" A. Hoffman

March 14, 1948 - November 16, 2020

James "Jim" A. Hoffman was born on March 14, 1948 in Tecumseh, NE to Frederick and Anna Marie Hoffman. He passed away in Lincoln on November 16, 2020. Jim was a graduate of Lincoln High School before joining the US Navy for 4 years. He served in Vietnam and was also stationed in Key West. Jim also served in the Navy and Army reserves. He was a basketball coach and athletic director for St. John the Apostle Catholic Church. And Jim worked at the Goodyear plant for 30+ years as a pipe fitter. Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing, he was also a member of the Cornhusker Fly Fishermen.

He is survived by his wife Denise; children Jim "JD" Hoffman and Jennifer Hoffman; brothers Thomas J. Hoffman and Larry (Ellen) Hoffman; and granddaughter Ashley Hoffman. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday November 19 at 10:00 AM at St. Teresa Catholic Church (735 S 36th St.) Burial will take place at the Prairie Home Cemetery near Diller, NE. Visitation will be on Wednesday November 18 from 5:30-7:00 PM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A St.) A rosary will be held at 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorials can be directed to the American Heart Association.