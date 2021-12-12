James R. Allen

November 23, 2021

James R. Allen, age 86 of Lincoln died 11-23-21. James died peacefully at home surrounded by his daughters. Retired School Administrator, member of Elks lodge # 80, American Association of school administrators, Past President Nebraska Rural Schools Community Association, SD Education Association, St. Marks United Methodist Church.

Survived by: Daughters Carol (Kent) Nicholson- McCook, NE, Tammy (Rex) Haake – Firth, NE, Jeanie (Dean) Sleigh- Lompoc Calif. 6 Grandchildren, 2 step Grandchildren, 6 Great-Grandchildren, 2 step Great-Grandchildren. Preceded by: Wife Priscilla, Brothers Robert Allen, John Allen, Sister Dorothy Rasmussen.

Services: Saturday 12-18-21 10:00 A.M. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home 4040 A street. Officiating: Pastor Kara Hillhouse. Burial: Yankee Hill Cemetery. Memorials: NSEA Children's Fund. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com