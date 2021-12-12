Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James R. Allen
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

James R. Allen

November 23, 2021

James R. Allen, age 86 of Lincoln died 11-23-21. James died peacefully at home surrounded by his daughters. Retired School Administrator, member of Elks lodge # 80, American Association of school administrators, Past President Nebraska Rural Schools Community Association, SD Education Association, St. Marks United Methodist Church.

Survived by: Daughters Carol (Kent) Nicholson- McCook, NE, Tammy (Rex) Haake – Firth, NE, Jeanie (Dean) Sleigh- Lompoc Calif. 6 Grandchildren, 2 step Grandchildren, 6 Great-Grandchildren, 2 step Great-Grandchildren. Preceded by: Wife Priscilla, Brothers Robert Allen, John Allen, Sister Dorothy Rasmussen.

Services: Saturday 12-18-21 10:00 A.M. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home 4040 A street. Officiating: Pastor Kara Hillhouse. Burial: Yankee Hill Cemetery. Memorials: NSEA Children's Fund. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Service
10:00a.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Butherus Maser & Love.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Matthew Uher and family
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results