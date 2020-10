James B. "Jim" Frazier

October 18, 2020

James B. "Jim" Frazier, 94, joined his Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Jim was the owner of Frazier's Jewelry in Cozad, NE, for 49 years. He was lovingly cared for by his family, Country House Memory Care and briefly, by Tabitha Hospice in Lincoln. His wish to donate his body to medical science has been realized through the Anatomical Board of the State of Nebraska.