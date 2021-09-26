Menu
James E. "Jim" Bauer
FUNERAL HOME
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden
Wahoo, NE

James "Jim" E. Bauer

December 1, 1925 - September 23, 2021

James "Jim" E. Bauer, 95 of Wahoo, NE. Dec. 1, 1925 - Sep. 23, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 am Wednesday (9/29/21) at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 122 W. Center Ave. Prague, NE 68050. Visitation, 5-7 pm with a 7:00 pm KC Rosary Tuesday (9/28/21) at Svoboda Funeral Home. Interment with Military Honors at St. John Cemetery, Prague, NE. Memorials to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, American Legion #254 or American Legion Auxiliary. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden, Wahoo, NE
Sep
28
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden, Wahoo, NE
Sep
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
122 W. Center Ave., Prague, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Svoboda Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
September 27, 2021
Kathy- I am very sorry for your loss. Your dad was a very sweet man. Take care- Terri
Terri Mathews
September 26, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
September 26, 2021
