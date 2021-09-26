James "Jim" E. Bauer

December 1, 1925 - September 23, 2021

James "Jim" E. Bauer, 95 of Wahoo, NE. Dec. 1, 1925 - Sep. 23, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 am Wednesday (9/29/21) at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 122 W. Center Ave. Prague, NE 68050. Visitation, 5-7 pm with a 7:00 pm KC Rosary Tuesday (9/28/21) at Svoboda Funeral Home. Interment with Military Honors at St. John Cemetery, Prague, NE. Memorials to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, American Legion #254 or American Legion Auxiliary. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.