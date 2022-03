James "Jim" R. Bjorklund

March 22, 2022

James "Jim" R. Bjorklund, 86, Lincoln, formerly of Minden, passed away on March 22, 2022. Graveside services with military honors will be held at a later date at the Minden Cemetery. Memorials are kindly suggested to the Oliver Bjorklund Memorial Ballpark in Minden in care of Post #94 Legion Baseball, P.O. Box 216, Minden, NE 68959. Arrangements: Craig Funeral Home, Minden. Please visit craigfunerals.com