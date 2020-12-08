Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James E. Brazee
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

James E. Brazee

May 30, 1926 - December 5, 2020

James E. Brazee was born on May 30, 1926, and departed this earthly home on December 5, 2020, in Lincoln, NE, at the age of 94. James was born on May 30, 1926 in Osceola, Nebraska to Harry C and Julia Beatrice (Alverson) Brazee. He graduated from Osceola High School in 1943 and Hastings College with a degree in education in 1948. He married Margaret Alice Albin after meeting her at a college ping-pong game. Jim began teaching at Bladen, NE, in 1948 and soon was appointed Superintendent. In subsequent years, he was Superintendent at Holbrook, Sumner, Genoa, and Pender, NE, where he finished his MA at UNL over several summers. While at Sumner, he worked for the Nebraska Department of Roads and acquired his HAM Radio license, KØCWW, becoming an avid, lifelong member of the amateur radio community.

After retiring in 1992, Jim and Margaret enjoyed their family and attended grandchildren's activities. In each community they actively participated in their church. After leaving the Pender Presbyterian Church, they found Lincoln's Eastridge Presbyterian Church and soon became a part of their family, volunteering time for a myriad of church tasks, elder positions, and Mariners. Jim also enjoyed a Thursday morning Administrative Educator group that met for coffee at Lincoln's Eatery Restaurant.

James is survived by his children Barbara Jo Brant, Lincoln; Thomas Edward Brazee (Cheryl), Hickman; David James Brazee, Lincoln; Marcia Lynne Shimamoto (Kenny), Monte Vista, CO; and son-in-law Marty Vandebrug, Peoria, AZ. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and spouses, 19 great-grandchildren and spouses, and 3 great-great grandchildren. The grandchildren and great-grandchildren include Danielle, Chris, James, Jerry, Adrienne, Kelly, Gerard, Declan, Beth, Aaron, Weston, Xavier, Ryan, Seana, Kassandra, Bryce, Bryndyn, Caitlin, Bryant, Liam, Kaitlin, Johnny, Evey, Jezza, Nichole, Rich, Tysen, Anthony, Natalie, Dan, Alex, Emi, Rex, Piper, Adam, Sara, Eliza and Richie.He is preceded in death by his wife Margaret Alice (Albin); his parents Harry C and Bea Brazee of Osceola, NE; daughter Susan VandeBrug; great-granddaughter Angelita Lopez (Nichole and Rich); and great-grandsons Xander Shimamoto (Weston) and Mitchell Schroeder (Beth and Aaron).

A visitation is scheduled from 9 am to 4 pm Wednesday, Dec. 9 at Roper & Sons, 4300 O St in Lincoln. A graveside service will take place 1:00 pm Thursday, Dec. 10 at Wyuka Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Melodie Jones Pointon of Eastridge will officiate the service. Covid 19 guidelines will be maintained including required masks. We will have a Celebration of Life service for Jim early in summer, Covid permitting.Memorials may be written to Eastridge Presbyterian Church and mailed to Thomas Brazee, 111 Wagon Train Ave, Hickman, NE.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star from Dec. 8 to Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Dec
10
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Wyuka Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Jim K0CWW was a long time ham radio operator. He was a member of LARC and a regular checkin to the nightly club net at 9:00 pm. He rarely missed a net checkin. Thurs 12-3, 9:15 pm, I recorded he checked in to the Thursday net. Jim was a true gentleman and will be missed in the ham radio community of Amateur Radio Operators. Jim, K0CWW, Silent Key. 73's Bev (KD0PTR) Chuck (KD0PTK).
Bev Bennett
December 11, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results