James E. Brazee

May 30, 1926 - December 5, 2020

James E. Brazee was born on May 30, 1926, and departed this earthly home on December 5, 2020, in Lincoln, NE, at the age of 94. James was born on May 30, 1926 in Osceola, Nebraska to Harry C and Julia Beatrice (Alverson) Brazee. He graduated from Osceola High School in 1943 and Hastings College with a degree in education in 1948. He married Margaret Alice Albin after meeting her at a college ping-pong game. Jim began teaching at Bladen, NE, in 1948 and soon was appointed Superintendent. In subsequent years, he was Superintendent at Holbrook, Sumner, Genoa, and Pender, NE, where he finished his MA at UNL over several summers. While at Sumner, he worked for the Nebraska Department of Roads and acquired his HAM Radio license, KØCWW, becoming an avid, lifelong member of the amateur radio community.

After retiring in 1992, Jim and Margaret enjoyed their family and attended grandchildren's activities. In each community they actively participated in their church. After leaving the Pender Presbyterian Church, they found Lincoln's Eastridge Presbyterian Church and soon became a part of their family, volunteering time for a myriad of church tasks, elder positions, and Mariners. Jim also enjoyed a Thursday morning Administrative Educator group that met for coffee at Lincoln's Eatery Restaurant.

James is survived by his children Barbara Jo Brant, Lincoln; Thomas Edward Brazee (Cheryl), Hickman; David James Brazee, Lincoln; Marcia Lynne Shimamoto (Kenny), Monte Vista, CO; and son-in-law Marty Vandebrug, Peoria, AZ. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and spouses, 19 great-grandchildren and spouses, and 3 great-great grandchildren. The grandchildren and great-grandchildren include Danielle, Chris, James, Jerry, Adrienne, Kelly, Gerard, Declan, Beth, Aaron, Weston, Xavier, Ryan, Seana, Kassandra, Bryce, Bryndyn, Caitlin, Bryant, Liam, Kaitlin, Johnny, Evey, Jezza, Nichole, Rich, Tysen, Anthony, Natalie, Dan, Alex, Emi, Rex, Piper, Adam, Sara, Eliza and Richie.He is preceded in death by his wife Margaret Alice (Albin); his parents Harry C and Bea Brazee of Osceola, NE; daughter Susan VandeBrug; great-granddaughter Angelita Lopez (Nichole and Rich); and great-grandsons Xander Shimamoto (Weston) and Mitchell Schroeder (Beth and Aaron).

A visitation is scheduled from 9 am to 4 pm Wednesday, Dec. 9 at Roper & Sons, 4300 O St in Lincoln. A graveside service will take place 1:00 pm Thursday, Dec. 10 at Wyuka Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Melodie Jones Pointon of Eastridge will officiate the service. Covid 19 guidelines will be maintained including required masks. We will have a Celebration of Life service for Jim early in summer, Covid permitting.Memorials may be written to Eastridge Presbyterian Church and mailed to Thomas Brazee, 111 Wagon Train Ave, Hickman, NE.