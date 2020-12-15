Menu
James Roger "Jim" Carlberg
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL

James "Jim" Roger Carlberg

December 27, 1961 - December 11, 2020

James "Jim" Roger Carlberg passed away at his home on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the age of 58. Jim was born December 27, 1961 in Beatrice, NE. He married Leisa Thomas, and she survives. He is also survived by his sons, Andrew (Harmony) Carlberg, and Matthew Carlberg; mother, Betty Pitney; brother, Bob (Jackie) Carlberg; father -and mother-in-law, Skip, and JoAnn Thomas; sister-in-law, Kerry (Paul) Oddo; six nieces, and nephews, and their families; and one grandchild on the way. He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Carlberg, and his grandparents. Jim was employed as a retired Engineering Manager with Caterpillar. He enjoyed traveling, playing strategy games, reading Sci-Fi and fantasy novels, watching John Wayne films, studying WWII history, and most importantly, making memories with his beloved family. Cremation has been accorded, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, or to Dream Center Peoria. Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.


I was very saddened and shocked to hear of Jim's passing. Jim shared a common bond with me in that we were both Nebraska natives and had family in Nebraska. Jim and I shared the Cornhusker fan enthusiasm and identification. Jim was my manager for many years until I retired. I could always trust him to support my ideas and accomplishments. Jim used his great intellect and leadership to support those who worked in his group, and secured project funding and representation at higher levels in management. Jim was a friend and mentor to many. My sincere sympathy goes out to Jim"s family at his time.

Coworker and friend,
Dan Becker
Dan
Coworker
January 4, 2021
Carissa Crocker
December 15, 2020
a loved one
December 15, 2020
Jamie Vaughn
December 15, 2020
I met Jim at Caterpillar when I took over as hose rubber compound engineer, back-filling for him after he was promoted to Six Sigma Black Belt. I had just moved back from Boonville, MO and bought my first house. When I mentioned that I didn’t have any sprinklers for my new lawn, Jim gave me one of his. A few months later, I accidentally left my garage door open one night and my mower was stolen. So, Jim gave me his old mower. He didn’t want my early memories of Peoria to be dampened by that singular negative event. I offered to pay him for both. He wouldn’t have it. I offered to give them back when I was finished with them. “No, you keep them” he said.

Filling Jim's shoes as hose rubber compounder was certainly a challenge! I recall that he was very supportive, and he gave me great advice during that transition. I never got the feeling that he expected me to do the job the way he would have done it, and he encouraged me to do my best.

We all loved hearing his stories! It was well known in our work group that if Jim passed through our cubes on a Friday afternoon, we could get a story or two out of him. I believe my wife, Sarah, coined the phrase “Story Time with Jim” as a result of these afternoons. It was sometimes hard to believe that these stories were true (well, mostly true Jim tended to embellish a tad)!

I got to know Jim’s family, first through the stories he told about them, and later in person. He may not have known it, but he played a small role in connecting me with Sarah. Over the years, I came to view Jim as sort of a big brother, a mentor who was looking out for me. He told me what I needed to hear, rather than what I wanted to hear. I'm sure others who knew him feel the same way. His energy, passion, and laughter were infectious. I am a better person for knowing Jim, and I will miss him very much.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace.
Kevin D'Sa
Coworker
December 15, 2020
I went to high school with Jim and have kept in touch since then in various ways (college, gaming, football, etc...). He was and is a positive force and never was short on comment about everything. I miss him dearly but his memory and exuberance of life and wit will never be forgotten. Best wishes and sympathies to his family.
Doug Kluck
Friend
December 14, 2020
Pierre Maloley
December 14, 2020
Andrew Benner
December 13, 2020
Andrew Benner
December 13, 2020
This was truly heartbreaking news! He was an amazing young man with an outstanding family and will truly be missed by all who had the privilege of interacting with him. God be with you and your family and I will continue to pray for you here in Northern California!
Willie Oliver
Friend
December 13, 2020
So sorry to hear about Jim's passing. He was one of the good guys I've known from years of working with him. Gone too soon, for sure! Rest in peace.
Larry Clemens
Friend
December 13, 2020
