I met Jim at Caterpillar when I took over as hose rubber compound engineer, back-filling for him after he was promoted to Six Sigma Black Belt. I had just moved back from Boonville, MO and bought my first house. When I mentioned that I didn’t have any sprinklers for my new lawn, Jim gave me one of his. A few months later, I accidentally left my garage door open one night and my mower was stolen. So, Jim gave me his old mower. He didn’t want my early memories of Peoria to be dampened by that singular negative event. I offered to pay him for both. He wouldn’t have it. I offered to give them back when I was finished with them. “No, you keep them” he said.



Filling Jim's shoes as hose rubber compounder was certainly a challenge! I recall that he was very supportive, and he gave me great advice during that transition. I never got the feeling that he expected me to do the job the way he would have done it, and he encouraged me to do my best.



We all loved hearing his stories! It was well known in our work group that if Jim passed through our cubes on a Friday afternoon, we could get a story or two out of him. I believe my wife, Sarah, coined the phrase “Story Time with Jim” as a result of these afternoons. It was sometimes hard to believe that these stories were true (well, mostly true Jim tended to embellish a tad)!



I got to know Jim’s family, first through the stories he told about them, and later in person. He may not have known it, but he played a small role in connecting me with Sarah. Over the years, I came to view Jim as sort of a big brother, a mentor who was looking out for me. He told me what I needed to hear, rather than what I wanted to hear. I'm sure others who knew him feel the same way. His energy, passion, and laughter were infectious. I am a better person for knowing Jim, and I will miss him very much.



Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace.

Kevin D'Sa Coworker December 15, 2020