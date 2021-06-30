James Allen Carstens

February 19, 1946 - June 27, 2021

James Allen Carstens, age 75, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021 surrounded by his wife and children. James was born February 19, 1946 to Gerhardt and Lucinda (Flesner) Carstens. He was raised in Battle Creek, NE but called Lincoln home for over 50 years. He was the owner/operator of Professional Tire Company for 27 years before retiring in 2014. James thoroughly enjoyed time with family and friends and faithfully attended his grandchildren's activities and events.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Jean (Barkdoll); children, Jeff (Sandy), Joel (Mary), and Jill (Troy) Knox; grandchildren, Ali, Connor, Tyler, Abigail, Ethan, James, Jacob, Beau, and Adyson and five great grandsons; sisters, Dianne (Duane) Klug, Janice (Dennis) Aldag and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. James is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Nadine Thurber.

A visitation will be held 4-8 pm Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln with a funeral service following at 10 am Thursday, July 1, 2021. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.