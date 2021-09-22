James E. "Jimmy" Chmelka

August 25, 1940 - September 19, 2021

James E. "Jimmy" Chmelka, 81, of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 25, 1940 to James T. and Irma (Belik) Chmelka in Brainard, NE. Jimmy married Marilyn Shonka on October 22, 1960. To this union 7 children were born. He was a lifelong farmer, member of Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, FCSLA, Saunders County Feeders.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Marilyn; sons, Terry (Terri), Randy (Judy), Rick (Terri), Rob (Mary); daughters, Carol (Eric) Clark, Nancy (Gerard) Bartek, Tammy (Jeff) Kocian, 19 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Don (Vikki) Chmelka. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Irma Chmelka.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 am Friday, September 24, 2021, at Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, 637 Iver St, Valparaiso, NE with a 9:30 am FCSLA Rosary. Public visitation will be held at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Valparaiso, 424 Pine St. from 2-5 pm Thursday, September 23, 2021. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 6-7:30 pm, with a 7:30 pm KC Rosary at Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, 637 Iver St. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to the Saunders County Catholic Schools. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com