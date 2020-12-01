Menu
James D. McFarland
1947 - 2020
BORN
October 4, 1947
DIED
November 27, 2020

James D. (Jim) McFarland

October 4, 1947 - November 27, 2020

James D. (Jim) McFarland died in his home on November 27, 2020 in Omaha, NE due to complications following pancreatic cancer. He was 73. Jim was born on October 4, 1947 in North Platte, NE to Dale and Dorothy Jean. Jim was an All-Conference football and basketball player while attending North Platte High School. He went on to play football for the University of Nebraska; receiving All Big 8 and All-American recognition. Jim graduated from UNL in 1970. Jim was the first walk-on from Nebraska drafted into the National Football League, playing five years for the St. Louis Cardinals and one year for the Miami Dolphins. After retiring from professional football, Jim attended Cornell Law School in Ithaca, NY. He then returned to Lincoln, NE where went into private practice for over 35 years. Jim served as state senator for Nebraska's 28th district from 1986-1991 and as a judge of the Nebraska Commission of Industrial Relations from 1993-1998. In 1999, Jim was inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. He served on the Former NFL Player Board of Directors for six years and as one of two former players elected to the NFLPA Executive Committee that negotiated the 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NFLPA and the NFL owners. Jim was active in his church community and lived a life dedicated to mentorship and service of others. He was actively involved in organizations such as the Prison Fellowship Ministry with Christ Temple Mission and Toastmasters International. Jim is survived by his wife, Kim McFarland of Omaha, NE; son, Douglas McFarland and his wife Cindy Walth of Lincoln, NE; daughter, Jamie McFarland and her husband Sam Akinrinade of New York, NY; granddaughters, Della and Nova Akinrinade; two brothers, Bob McFarland and his wife Roselyn, and Mark McFarland and his wife Marcia; along with numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will take place Wednesday, December 2nd at 11am. Due to Covid-19, the service will be private but the family welcomes all to view a broadcast of the service by going to www.johnagentleman.com/obituaries and clicking on the link found within Jim McFarland's obituary listing. Because Jim touched so many lives, memories and messages are welcome to his tribute wall located on his obituary listing as well. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the North Platte Public School Foundation (www.nppsf.org) or Prison Fellowship (www.prisonfellowship.org).


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
the family welcomes all to view a broadcast of the service by going to www.johnagentleman.com/obituaries and clicking on the link found within Jim McFarland’s obituary listing
Jim was a good friend and a supporter of our work with Encouragement Unlimited, Inc. here in Lincoln. I worked as a legal assistant in his office for about a year helping him with legal correspondence. It was a great time and a way to give back to a man who had given to me.

We attended church together at Christ Temple Mission Church and I know he loved the Lord. His work with the retired football players put him in a position to be a help to those men who needed help after giving so much of themselves for the game. Jim wanted only the best for them, not for himself.

We will miss Jim and are thankful that God bless us with the years we had together. Our love and prayers to Kim in this difficult time.
Pastor John Harris
Friend
November 30, 2020
i reached out to Jim a few months ago when I saw his email address on a NPHS Class reunion blast. He responded quickly and we traded emails on all kinds of topics from our past in the past few months.

Jim and I had lunch in Kearney on Oct 9th. We had a great talk. He was very proud of his family and their accomplishments and wished he could see his new granddaughter that lived in NY. Jim and I were on the NPHS football and track team together and we shared memories that were precious to both of us. We had made plans to get together the next time I was in Omaha but the pandemic kept that from happening quickly. RIP my friend Jim!!!!!
Steve England
Classmate
November 29, 2020
My prayers are with your family. I just buried my wife 3 weeks ago and she also had pancreatic cancer so I know what your family has gone through. James is in peace and in the Good Lord's comforting arms now.
Leo Ridgway
Acquaintance
November 29, 2020