James D. (Jim) McFarland

October 4, 1947 - November 27, 2020

James D. (Jim) McFarland died in his home on November 27, 2020 in Omaha, NE due to complications following pancreatic cancer. He was 73. Jim was born on October 4, 1947 in North Platte, NE to Dale and Dorothy Jean. Jim was an All-Conference football and basketball player while attending North Platte High School. He went on to play football for the University of Nebraska; receiving All Big 8 and All-American recognition. Jim graduated from UNL in 1970. Jim was the first walk-on from Nebraska drafted into the National Football League, playing five years for the St. Louis Cardinals and one year for the Miami Dolphins. After retiring from professional football, Jim attended Cornell Law School in Ithaca, NY. He then returned to Lincoln, NE where went into private practice for over 35 years. Jim served as state senator for Nebraska's 28th district from 1986-1991 and as a judge of the Nebraska Commission of Industrial Relations from 1993-1998. In 1999, Jim was inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. He served on the Former NFL Player Board of Directors for six years and as one of two former players elected to the NFLPA Executive Committee that negotiated the 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NFLPA and the NFL owners. Jim was active in his church community and lived a life dedicated to mentorship and service of others. He was actively involved in organizations such as the Prison Fellowship Ministry with Christ Temple Mission and Toastmasters International. Jim is survived by his wife, Kim McFarland of Omaha, NE; son, Douglas McFarland and his wife Cindy Walth of Lincoln, NE; daughter, Jamie McFarland and her husband Sam Akinrinade of New York, NY; granddaughters, Della and Nova Akinrinade; two brothers, Bob McFarland and his wife Roselyn, and Mark McFarland and his wife Marcia; along with numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will take place Wednesday, December 2nd at 11am. Due to Covid-19, the service will be private but the family welcomes all to view a broadcast of the service by going to www.johnagentleman.com/obituaries and clicking on the link found within Jim McFarland's obituary listing. Because Jim touched so many lives, memories and messages are welcome to his tribute wall located on his obituary listing as well. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the North Platte Public School Foundation (www.nppsf.org) or Prison Fellowship (www.prisonfellowship.org).