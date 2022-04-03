James (Jim) J. Garver

July 28, 1950 - March 30, 2022

James (Jim) J. Garver, 71, Lincoln, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, with his wife, Rachel and beloved dog, Theo at his side. He was born to John and Bernice Garver on July 28, 1950, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Jim was an altar server at St. Mary's Catholic Church and attended St. Mary's School. He was a proud member of the Lincoln High Links Class of 1968. He graduated from University of Nebraska-Lincoln, majoring in Accounting and Economics. Jim worked for the Nebraska State Department of Revenue for 40+ years. Not one for a leisure retirement, Jim worked part time in the hardware department at Menards. He loved helping people, gardening, working on projects; building and fixing things, cooking, music of all genres, and enjoyed going to live musical events, especially those of local artists.

Throughout his life, Jim was dedicated to giving back to his community. The son of WWII Polish refugees he witnessed first-hand the value of a caring giving community to the success of family. While serving with the Near South Neighborhood Association and Prescott PTA he felt strongly about the future needs and strengths of neighborhood schools. For 20 years, Jim served on the Lincoln Board of Education. He believed the success of our future depends on well-educated youth and always strove to do what was best for the children.

Shortly after finishing his service to LPS, a much respected friend asked Jim to apply for an opening on the Southeast Community College Board of Governors. For thirteen plus years, he enjoyed being a part of a vital educational institution, participating in the growth and expansion of state-of-the-art facilities and educational offerings to the greater community of southeast Nebraska. Participation in graduations ceremonies was Jim's favorite duty. The joy and happiness of students at the culmination of their educational journey filled his heart.

Jim was a loving and caring husband, incredibly supportive and proud of his wife's endeavors. He is survived and very much missed by his wife, Rachel and their blended family, stepson, Matthew Messmer and his family, Central City, NE; son, J. Benjamin (Katie) Garver, Osceola, NE; stepson, Nicholas (Melissa) Deliyannis, Lincoln; sister, Genny Newhouse, Sioux City, IA; brothers-in-law, Philip Schmidt, Davey, NE and Michael (Brenda) Schmidt, Nevada, MO, nephews and nieces and his "fourth furry son", Theo. Preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ann Dunville.

At Jim's request, his body was donated to University of Nebraska Medical Center through the Nebraska Anatomical Board. Even in death, Jim wished to have an educational impact. Celebration of Jim's Life will be 1 pm on Saturday, April 9th at the Sacred Winds Native Mission Church, United Methodist Church, 2400 S. 11th Street, Lincoln with Pastor Lin Quenzer officiating. Memorials: Southeast Community College Foundation (301 S. 68th #204, Lincoln, NE 68510) and Sacred Winds Native Mission Church (address above).