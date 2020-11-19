Bishop James H. Thompson

February 26, 1942 - November 16, 2020

Bishop James H. Thompson age 78 of Lincoln passed away November 16, 2020. He was born February 26, 1942 in Marianna, Arkansas to Buddy and Florida Mae Thompson. James was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was in the ministry for over 41 years culminating as the Bishop with New Bibleway Apostolic Temple in Lincoln.

Survivors include his wife Mary Thompson of Lincoln, daughter and son-in-law Trenesa and Albert Jr. Kellogg of Des Moines, Iowa. Son and daughter-in-law Damian Thompson and Cassie Shiveley of Lincoln, son James Thompson III of Lincoln. Daughters Cadishia Thompson of Lincoln and Tanivea Thompson of Seattle, Washington. Sister Magnolia Smith of Des Moines, Iowa and brother Walter Jerome Smith of Omaha. 11 Grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren.

Homegoing service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at New Bibleway Apostolic Temple, 1990 West A Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. Visitation will be at Wyuka Funeral Home on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 7:00-8:00 P.M. Memorials to the family for a later designation can be sent to Wyuka Funeral Home in care of the family. Online condolences may be left at wyuka.com