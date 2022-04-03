Menu
James Loyal Harder
James Loyal Harder

January 3, 1982 - March 30, 2022

James Loyal Harder, 40, of Omaha, passed away on March 30 at the family cabin. James was born January 3, 1982 in Grand Island. He was a devoted and much-loved son, brother, fiancé uncle, godfather, and friend. James attended Grand Island Northwest and was involved in many activities including basketball, football, track. He was also involved in National Honor Society and FCA. After high school, he went on to attend NE Wesleyan where he studied and earned his degree in English/History.

James had an infectious smile that would bring joy to all those he was around. He loved making people laugh by quoting from his favorite movies. He was always willing to help whenever needed and was someone you could always count on. He touched so many lives with his kindness and compassion.

James had many interests including: gardening, fishing, hunting, golfing, camping, watching sports, cooking, tailgating, attending Husker sports events, watching the ponies run at the track, traveling with his fiancée, summer vacations with his niece and nephews, going to Johnson Lake, and spending time with his friends and family.

He will be missed by his mother and father, Mary and Jim Harder of Grand Island; brother, Matthew Harder of Lincoln; fiancée, Katie Hayden of Omaha; uncle, Gordon (Nancy) Svoboda of Grand Island, goddaughter, Mille Akerson of Aurora, and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gordon and Judy Svoboda "Papa and Mama," and Alberta Harder "Mama Berta," and Loyal Harder, Uncle Richard Harder, and Aunt Mary Harder.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 7 at Curran Funeral Chapel, 3005 S Locust St, Grand Island, NE. The Rev. Lonnie Logan will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Curran Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, April 6. Memorials are suggested to the family for a scholarship to be set up in James' name. You are encouraged to sign James' guestbook and view his video at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under his obituary.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Apr. 3, 2022.
We are so sorry about James. He will be missed so much by the family and we will miss him too. We thought a lot of him .
Jim and Phyllis Byrns
Friend
April 1, 2022
My condolences to the family. James was a very special soul and he will be forever missed. May you have courage and peace during this difficult time.
Nakita
Work
April 1, 2022
We are shocked and so very sad! We hope faith will sustain the entire family. Please know that all of you are in our thoughts and prayers!
Dale and Lin Romatzke
April 1, 2022
My heart goes out to the whole family. Thoughts & prayers to help you in the next few days.
Marilyn korgel
April 1, 2022
