James Allen Harms
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Zink-Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services
520 Main St
Sterling, NE

James Allen Harms

September 7, 2021

James Allen Harms, 71, of Adams, died September 7, 2021 at his home. Funeral service: 3:00 P.M. September 10, 2021 Immanuel Lutheran Church of rural Sterling. Family prayer service: 2:30 P.M. Friday at the church. Cremation will follow service and inurnment of cremains will be Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery of rural Sterling. Visitation: 9:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. Thursday and at church one hour before service Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sterling American Legion and Immanuel Lutheran Church of Sterling. Zink-Fox Funeral Home of Sterling. www.foxfuneralhome.net


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Sterling, NE
Sep
10
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Sterling, NE
Sep
10
Prayer Service
2:30p.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Sterling, NE
Sep
10
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Sterling, NE
Nov
13
Inurnment
Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery
Sterling, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Zink-Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the Harms family. I got the honor to work with Jim at Havelock Shops as a carman apprentice.Jim taught me alot about rail cars and also made me a better man cause he was a great role model. He always had a smile on his face and put others first , loved to talk about his family and grandkids .There needs to be more people in this world like that man.Jim will be missed greatly ..rest in peace my friend, till we meet again..Love Hatch
Hatch
September 9, 2021
