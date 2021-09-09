My condolences to the Harms family. I got the honor to work with Jim at Havelock Shops as a carman apprentice.Jim taught me alot about rail cars and also made me a better man cause he was a great role model. He always had a smile on his face and put others first , loved to talk about his family and grandkids .There needs to be more people in this world like that man.Jim will be missed greatly ..rest in peace my friend, till we meet again..Love Hatch

