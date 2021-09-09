James Allen Harms
September 7, 2021
James Allen Harms, 71, of Adams, died September 7, 2021 at his home. Funeral service: 3:00 P.M. September 10, 2021 Immanuel Lutheran Church of rural Sterling. Family prayer service: 2:30 P.M. Friday at the church. Cremation will follow service and inurnment of cremains will be Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery of rural Sterling. Visitation: 9:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. Thursday and at church one hour before service Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sterling American Legion and Immanuel Lutheran Church of Sterling. Zink-Fox Funeral Home of Sterling. www.foxfuneralhome.net