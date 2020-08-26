James Harry Studnicka

December 8, 1937 - August 19, 2020

James Harry Studnicka, 82, of Lincoln, passed away August 19, 2020. Born December 8, 1937 in Lincoln, NE to Robert A. and Neola (O'Hara) Studnicka. James was a graduate of the University of Nebraska Lincoln. He sold Harper & Row College Textbooks; taught art at Lincoln Pius; volunteered and taught art at Madonna for 20 years. James loved politics and ran for office several times; he was an avid card player. James was a member of the Havelock Businessman's Association.

Family members include his daughter Margaret Riege, Greenwood; son Phillip (Wanda) Studnicka, Lincoln; grandchildren James and Ian Vaske, Otis and Anton Riege, Hanna (Donavan) Gardener, Julaina and Emily Riege, Andrew Studnicka, Natasha (Vic) Miller and Troy Reed; great-grandchildren Aleiah Black, Ava Gardner, Carl Miller, Josiah and Mariah Blakley; brother Charles (Patricia) Studnicka, Lincoln; sister-in-law Janet Studnicka; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Alyce and brother Thomas Studnicka.

Memorial Service: 10:00 a.m. Saturday (8-29-20) Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Memorials to Southlake Village Rehabilitation & Care Center, 9401 Andermatt Drive, Lincoln, NE 68526. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance "Hugs from Home Project" or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com