James Arthur Jeffers
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

James Arthur Jeffers

October 24, 1933 - September 14, 2021

James Arthur Jeffers, 87, formerly of Raymond passed away September 14, 2021, in Lincoln. Born October 24, 1933, in Austin, MN to Roy and Winifred (Johnson) Jeffers. James was owner of James Arthur Vineyards in Raymond. He was a member of Calvary Community Church.

Family members include his children Gary Jeffers, Littleton, CO, Michael (Deborah) Jeffers, Raymond, NE, Susan Patak, Gretna, NE, and Barbara (Jim) Ballard, Raymond, NE; brothers Jay (Lorinda) Jeffers, Pequot Lakes, MN and Bruce Jeffers, CA; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Neenie, and daughter Terri Robinson.

A private service will be held. Memorials to Calvary Community Church Mission Fund, 4400 N. 1st, Lincoln, NE 68521. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 19, 2021.
Our deepest sympathy to Barb and family. We have many fond memories of Jim and Neenie. One of our favorite memories of Jim was when he gave tours of the vineyards always accompanied by his dog. How he loved his dog! Bill worked at the vineyards for a short time.. Jim was always so very kind to Bill andI l and made us feel very special. Jim lived a great life, accomplished so much and had a great family. Barb and family, please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers at this sad time.
Bill and Luann Kobza
September 24, 2021
My sincere condolences in the passing of Mr. Jeffers. James was a great gentleman starting the wine business in Nebraska and has left a wonderful legacy. Thoughts and prayers to the family. Blessings, Mary Roncka
Mary Roncka
September 21, 2021
Jim worked as Manager of the Farmland plant in Crete,Ne. when I was President of the bank and invited him to hunt with my friend an his dog on my farm near Milligan, Ne. we also would from time to time go to dinner with he and his wife. My condolences to his family.
Carleton Flynn
Friend
September 21, 2021
My thoughts and prayers to the family. I am really sad to see that Neenie has passed also. Hugs to all
Mona Herman
Friend
September 19, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the family. What an awesome this is I've been blessed to have known both Jim & neenie growing up. My sincere condolences on the passing of neenie. They both will be missed dearly
Gloria bratt
Friend
September 19, 2021
