James Arthur Jeffers

October 24, 1933 - September 14, 2021

James Arthur Jeffers, 87, formerly of Raymond passed away September 14, 2021, in Lincoln. Born October 24, 1933, in Austin, MN to Roy and Winifred (Johnson) Jeffers. James was owner of James Arthur Vineyards in Raymond. He was a member of Calvary Community Church.

Family members include his children Gary Jeffers, Littleton, CO, Michael (Deborah) Jeffers, Raymond, NE, Susan Patak, Gretna, NE, and Barbara (Jim) Ballard, Raymond, NE; brothers Jay (Lorinda) Jeffers, Pequot Lakes, MN and Bruce Jeffers, CA; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Neenie, and daughter Terri Robinson.

A private service will be held. Memorials to Calvary Community Church Mission Fund, 4400 N. 1st, Lincoln, NE 68521. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com