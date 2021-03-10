Menu
James P. Ligenza
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

James P. Ligenza

January 11, 1942 - March 7, 2021

James P. Ligenza, 79 of Lincoln, passed away March 7, 2021. Jim was born on January 11, 1942 in Lincoln to Phillip and Alta (Alexander) Ligenza. He graduated from Lincoln High and became an electrician right after high school. He owned his own business, Jimco Electric for many years and was a member of the local IBEW for almost 60 years. In his recent years he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and watching football and westerns.

Jim is survived by his three daughters: Laura L. Ligenza; Kimberly K. (husband Rich) Ness; Cindy A. (husband Kevin) Dawson; six grandchildren: Megan N. (husband Grant) Pavek; Andrew J. (wife Elizabeth) Ness; Treyton J. Dawson; Kayla A. Ness; Kyle A. Dawson; Emilyann J. Dawson; a brother Richard (wife Pam) Ligenza and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Sharon.

Visitation with family present will be on Thursday from 5 pm to 7 pm at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home. Rosary will be at 10:00 am on Friday, March 12 at Cathedral of the Risen Christ. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am on Friday, March 12 at Cathedral of the Risen Christ with Fr Caleb Hile celebrating the Mass. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Mar
12
Rosary
10:00a.m.
Cathedral of the Risen Christ
NE
Mar
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Cathedral of the Risen Christ
NE
Jim was honest, hard working and always friendly. I never saw him move slowly. In the thirty some years I knew him, we worked together on many projects. He was a good electrician and a good man. I know he loved his family. Good bye Jim. I will always have good memories of you. Even when we stunk up Hidden Valley Golf Course together. Best wishes to the Ligenza family.
Chuck Hesson
Friend
March 15, 2021
Jim was a good man and a good electrician. He did work for Action Plg & Htg for over 30 years almost daily. We will miss his laugh and friendship. Sorry I will not be able to attend his services but know that I will pray for him. RIP my friend.
Doug Kreifels
March 12, 2021
So sorry to hear of Jim´s passing. The Ligenza family welcomed us into this neighborhood 42 years ago. We were happy to learn early on that Jim was kind of the neighborhood watch dog where he was always watching to be sure the kids were safe, many times yelling at speeding cars to slow so no one got hurt! He was always up for a friendly chat and a beer...such a great neighbor! Our sincere sympathies to the Ligenza kids/family as we know he will be missed but hopefully you´ll find some comfort in your memories and the fact that your folks are back together again. Take care!
Roger & Vicki Nelson
March 10, 2021
Truly sorry to read about the passing of Jim. Dale enjoyed talking with him when Jim was at Dick´s house. Prayers to the entire Ligenza family.
Dale & Karen Johnson
March 10, 2021
