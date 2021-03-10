James P. Ligenza

January 11, 1942 - March 7, 2021

James P. Ligenza, 79 of Lincoln, passed away March 7, 2021. Jim was born on January 11, 1942 in Lincoln to Phillip and Alta (Alexander) Ligenza. He graduated from Lincoln High and became an electrician right after high school. He owned his own business, Jimco Electric for many years and was a member of the local IBEW for almost 60 years. In his recent years he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and watching football and westerns.

Jim is survived by his three daughters: Laura L. Ligenza; Kimberly K. (husband Rich) Ness; Cindy A. (husband Kevin) Dawson; six grandchildren: Megan N. (husband Grant) Pavek; Andrew J. (wife Elizabeth) Ness; Treyton J. Dawson; Kayla A. Ness; Kyle A. Dawson; Emilyann J. Dawson; a brother Richard (wife Pam) Ligenza and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Sharon.

Visitation with family present will be on Thursday from 5 pm to 7 pm at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home. Rosary will be at 10:00 am on Friday, March 12 at Cathedral of the Risen Christ. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am on Friday, March 12 at Cathedral of the Risen Christ with Fr Caleb Hile celebrating the Mass. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.bmlfh.com