James "Jim" D. Mackie

July 31, 1928 - June 29, 2021

James D. Mackie, 92, widower of Christine, of Seward, passed away on June 29, 2021. Jim was born on July 31 1928 to Toivo Mackie and Pansy Lillian (Johnson) Mackie.

He is survived by his children Janice (Rev. Ralph) Schmidt, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Rev. Roger (Ruth) Mackie, Rockford, Michigan, David (Tammy) Mackie, Seward, and Steven (Beverly) Mackie, Columbus; grandchildren Jon (Bonnie) Schmidt, Mark (Shannon) Schmidt, Sarah Schmidt, Paul (Megan) Mackie, Robert Mackie (Sarah Kirk), Timothy Mackie, Benjamin Mackie (fiancee Gloria Dorschner), Christopher Mackie, Carlin (Ayshia) Mackie-Stephenson, Caitlin Mackie, Curtis Mackie, Colleen Lindsay, Allison Mackie, Elijah Mackie; four great-grandchildren.

Visitation: 4-8 p.m. with family gathering at 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, July 5, at Volzke Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. July 6, at St. John Lutheran Church, Seward. Service will be live streamed on YouTube "St. John Seward Live stream." Interment with military honors: Greenwood Cemetery, Seward.