James D. "Jim" Mackie
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Volzke Funeral Home
147 Main St
Seward, NE

James "Jim" D. Mackie

July 31, 1928 - June 29, 2021

James D. Mackie, 92, widower of Christine, of Seward, passed away on June 29, 2021. Jim was born on July 31 1928 to Toivo Mackie and Pansy Lillian (Johnson) Mackie.

He is survived by his children Janice (Rev. Ralph) Schmidt, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Rev. Roger (Ruth) Mackie, Rockford, Michigan, David (Tammy) Mackie, Seward, and Steven (Beverly) Mackie, Columbus; grandchildren Jon (Bonnie) Schmidt, Mark (Shannon) Schmidt, Sarah Schmidt, Paul (Megan) Mackie, Robert Mackie (Sarah Kirk), Timothy Mackie, Benjamin Mackie (fiancee Gloria Dorschner), Christopher Mackie, Carlin (Ayshia) Mackie-Stephenson, Caitlin Mackie, Curtis Mackie, Colleen Lindsay, Allison Mackie, Elijah Mackie; four great-grandchildren.

Visitation: 4-8 p.m. with family gathering at 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, July 5, at Volzke Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. July 6, at St. John Lutheran Church, Seward. Service will be live streamed on YouTube "St. John Seward Live stream." Interment with military honors: Greenwood Cemetery, Seward.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Volzke Funeral Home
147 Main St, Seward, NE
Jul
5
Memorial Gathering
6:30p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Volzke Funeral Home
147 Main St, Seward, NE
Jul
6
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church
Seward, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincerest condolences, I just heard about Uncle Jim's passing from Cousin Gerry. I have wonderful memories of Uncle Jim playing the pipe organ in the basement of his Jackson, MI home. May God bless all of you in this time of sorrow.
Deb Moening (Don Mackie, daughter)
July 7, 2021
Janice & the Mackie Family, So sorry to learn that your Dad has passed away. Saw your posting on the 1971 PHS Facebook page. Wanted to let you know your Dad was a gifted musician & teacher and it was an honor to be one of his students. May your precious memories of him give you strength during this difficult time.
Bev (Arndt) Maher
School
July 3, 2021
