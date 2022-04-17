Menu
James Patrick "Jim" McGinn

James "Jim" Patrick McGinn

April 9, 2022

James "Jim" Patrick McGinn, 82 years, passed away April 9, 2022 in Hernando, FL. He was born in Norfolk, NE, to the late Robert and Fayme (Rice) McGinn. Jim has been a resident of Inverness, FL since 2006. He graduated from St. Mary's Catholic High School in O'Neill, Nebraska in 1958, where he played multiple sports and was captain of the football team and Homecoming King.

Jim's career as an analyst in the telephone industry spanned more than three decades. He enjoyed reading, puzzles, sailing, and golf. He was very fond of the many furry and feathered pets he knew over the years.

He leaves behind his companion of many years, wife Mary DeRosa; three children: Bridget, Patrick, and Kara; three siblings: Jerry, Jack, and Donna; three grandchildren: Ian, Finn, and Willa; Mary's children: Mike and Gail, and many other family and friends. He also leaves behind beloved dogs: Halle and Gabby.

Irish Blessing for Jim: "May the road rise up to meet you"


MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
