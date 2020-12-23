Menu
James F. McMurray

Colonel James F. McMurray

December 4, 2020

Colonel James F. McMurray, USAF (ret.) died 12/4/2020. He was 78. Born in Bloomfield, New Jersey he attended Grover Cleveland High School in Caldwell, N.J. He graduated from St. Michael's College, Winooski, VT in 1964 where he was commissioned in the United States Air Force through the school ROTC Program. He immediately entered active duty serving as an intelligence officer with tours in Japan and Korea as well as serving with Air Force forward air controllers in Vietnam.

He met his wife Vicki Darling while stationed at Offutt AFB and, Omaha NE and in 1976 they moved to Lincoln, where he became a full time member of the Nebraska Air National Guard and they raised their daughter.

McMurray graduated from the USAF Air War College in 1987 and during his 30 year Air Force career was awarded three Meritorious Service Medals and the USAF Legion of Merit. He was a member of the Air Force Association (AFA), Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), American Legion, Veterans of foreign Wars (VFW) and Vietnam Veterans of America. Following his USAF retirement, Col. McMurray worked for several years at Girls and Boys Town in Omaha, NE as the training coordinator in leadership and management.

Moving to Lawrence, KS in 2003, he and his wife became active members of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and volunteers at Lawrence Interdenominational nutrition kitchen (LINK). McMurray volunteered a large amount of his time with AARP Tax-Aide service at Lawrence Senior Center and at Lawrence Habitat for Humanity, receiving their Spirit of Service award in 2009 and The United Way's Outstanding Volunteer award in 2011.

McMurray enjoyed time in nature and loved to travel, especially to visit family and friends. He was well known for his generosity, opening his door to anyone in need. This extended to animals as well and he was known by all the neighborhood dogs as the distributor of treats.

He is survived by his wife Vicki, daughter Andrea, sister Mary O'Halloran, and brother Dennis McMurray, many nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

He will be interned at Leavenworth National Cemetery.



Condolences Vicki on the loss of your super husband. I was privileged to be a dishman at Link on St. John's turn occasionally. I'll be back helping to commemorate Jim's service to the community. Peace to you and your family.
ROBERT TREPINSKI
Acquaintance
December 29, 2020
I am greatly saddened to hear of Colonel McMurray's passing. He had a great impact on my life and career in the Military. He believed in me and championed me when few others saw my potential. I think of him often and I'm very grateful for his mentorship. Please know that he made a very positive difference in the lives of many.
Buddy Smith
Served In Military Together
December 24, 2020
I'm so very sorry to hear of Jim's passing. He was my first cousin, my mom Mary was his aunt. I'm so inspired by his kindness and generosity, a life of giving and care. I was so pleased to see him again with Dennis while I was visiting my sister and husband in Naples, FL. The years dropped away as though no time had passed. May many happy memories comfort you Vicki and Andrea, God bless you Jim, may you rest in peace.
Ellen Higgins
Family
December 23, 2020
Ron and I wish to offer condolences, Vicki and Andrea, and our hearts and prayers go out to you. Even though it has been many years since you left Saint John the Apostle´s in Lincoln, we hold such fondness for you and your generous spirits. May he Rest In Peace.
Theresa Wilhelm
December 23, 2020
