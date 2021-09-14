James A. Mott

May 7, 1963 - September 11, 2021

James A. Mott, 58 years of age, of Cortland passed away at his home Saturday morning, September 11, 2021. He was born on May 7, 1963 in Culver City, CA to James and Joan (Menke) Mott. He grew up in Culver City and Diller, NE, graduated from Diller High School in 1982 and attended SCC in Milford, NE. James and Ann Pinkerton were married on August 19, 1988. He was an employee of Wal-Mart and had served as a manager and district manager in several stores in numerous communities.

James was a member of the Ellis United Methodist Church and former member of Lions Club, Sertoma, and Jaycees in various communities. He enjoyed woodworking, cars, fixing things, hiking, listening to music, camping and fishing, watching college football (especially Nebraska), and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Ann; children Katie Mancuso and husband Anthony of Indianola, IA and Kevin Mott and wife Genee of North Brunswick, NJ; grandchildren Oliver, Caleb & Abigail Mancuso; sister Kimberly (Joe) Sullivan of Fruitland, MD; aunts and uncles Ron & Kathy Schroeder of Diller, Jack & Janet Novotny of Firth, and Butch & Marian Mott of Florence, OR. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 1:30 PM Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Ellis United Methodist Church in Ellis, NE. Masks are required at the funeral service and the service. Cremation has taken place and a register book will be available on Thursday from 10 AM-8 PM at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 1:15 PM Friday at the church. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Visit www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.