James R. Norsworthy
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021

James R. Norsworthy

March 8, 1933 - September 30, 2021

James R. Norsworthy of Lincoln died September 30, 2021. Born March 8, 1933 in Gothenburg, NE to Roscoe J. Norsworthy and Gail (McFarland) Norsworthy. Graduated from Gothenburg High School and the University of Nebraska. Member Phi Delta Theta.

Following graduation married Virginia Goodrich Bauer. He served in the United States Army. Jim was a longtime teacher in Waverly. He also taught in Rifle, Colorado, Gothenburg and Benkelman, Nebraska.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, wife Virginia, brother John, sister Mary, brother-in-law Jack, and much loved son, Doug. Survived by son Matt, daughter-in-law Davi Ann, and grandson Noel Douglas, niece Ann, and nephew Ross.

No service at this time. Memorials to family choice.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My Deepest Sympathy!!! Mr Norsworthy was one of my favorite Teachers.... I remember more that I learned in his class..... than most others.... He was a wonderful Man and a Great Teacher!!!
Cheryl Juilfs Lorenson
October 4, 2021
I had Mr Norsworthy as a teacher in the late 70's at Waverly and remember him as a great teacher who seemed to really care. Really liked his 'seal hunting' game he taught us about the native Alaskans. Peace to his family.
Sheila Ayres Taylor
School
October 4, 2021
Hi Matt, so sorry to read of your family's loss. Believe you wrote condolences after I lost my wife a few years ago. Feel free to call me anytime you like @ 912-713-7901. Take care.
Kevin Cottier
October 3, 2021
Sending condolences to the Norsworthy family. I was lucky enough to have both Mr. and Mrs. Norsworthy as teachers - they were a great example of excellence in teaching.
Susie Dvorak
School
October 3, 2021
Mr. Norsworthy was an excellent teacher who made history and social studies interesting to a bunch of kids without much interest in history and social studies. He was also the History Club adviser at Waverly High School - a club I joined in large part due to his enthusiasm for the subject. I hadn't had a class with Mr. Norsworthy since 1984 and doubt I'd seen him in over 30 years, but just one year ago he called me to catch up and offer his congratulations after learning I'd written a book about Nebraska - a book that was influenced in part by his teaching. Mr. Norsworthy was a true gentleman who was a great mentor to many, and whose sincerity was unmatched.
Matt Steinhausen
School
October 3, 2021
Matt had your dad has a SS teacher he was always fun and upbeat
Chris Wismer Bach
October 3, 2021
Great teacher. So sorry for your loss.
Deb Mentzer
School
October 3, 2021
One of the best teachers ever and just a great person. I was lucky enough to have both Jim and Virginia as teachers. They were the teachers that students always hoped that they would have in school. They have touched many, many people. Thank you Mr. and Mrs. Norsworthy.
Doug Hodgin
October 3, 2021
My Deepest Sympathies
Bob Nordstrom
School
October 3, 2021
In approx. 1972, I was fortunate to have Mr. Norsworthy as my 7th grade Social Studies Teacher at Waverly Jr. High. He was a great Teacher, and just a wonderful friendly personality. And will surely be missed by all that were lucky enough to have met him on their journey through life. My sincere condolences to Mr. James Norsworthy family members. This is a sad time for you. But it should also be a time to celebrate the time / years shared with James Norsworthy.
Gary L. Wright
October 3, 2021
