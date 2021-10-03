James R. Norsworthy

March 8, 1933 - September 30, 2021

James R. Norsworthy of Lincoln died September 30, 2021. Born March 8, 1933 in Gothenburg, NE to Roscoe J. Norsworthy and Gail (McFarland) Norsworthy. Graduated from Gothenburg High School and the University of Nebraska. Member Phi Delta Theta.

Following graduation married Virginia Goodrich Bauer. He served in the United States Army. Jim was a longtime teacher in Waverly. He also taught in Rifle, Colorado, Gothenburg and Benkelman, Nebraska.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, wife Virginia, brother John, sister Mary, brother-in-law Jack, and much loved son, Doug. Survived by son Matt, daughter-in-law Davi Ann, and grandson Noel Douglas, niece Ann, and nephew Ross.

No service at this time. Memorials to family choice.